CapMetro bus and motorcyclist involved in deadly crash

article

The Brief CapMetro bus involved in crash with motorcyclist Crash happened near Koenig Lane and Avenue F



The Austin Police Department says it is investigating a deadly crash involving a CapMetro bus and a motoryclist.

The crash happened at around 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Koenig Lane near Avenue F.

Further details about the crash were not released by APD.

In a news release, CapMetro confirmed that one of its buses was involved in an incident with a motorcyclist.

The release says CapMetro is coordinating with APD, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS.