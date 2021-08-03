CapMetro looking to hire new bus operators, mechanics

Capital Metro says it is actively recruiting qualified bus operators and mechanics, and even offering a signing bonus to some candidates.

CapMetro officials say they are trying to increase staffing levels to what they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some qualified candidates can earn up to a $3,500 signing bonus and will be offered full benefits, including medical, dental, vision and more.

The transit agency says that its operators and mechanics have significant room for growth within the agency and are encouraged to participate in professional development sessions and trainings.

Candidates with or without a Commercial Driver’s License are encouraged to apply. CapMetro offers trainings at no cost to those without the license to obtain one.

Those interested can apply online at the MV Transportation website.

