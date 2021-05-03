CapMetro to provide public transport for all Austin FC home games

Austin FC’s first home game at the new Q2 Stadium will be in June. Capital Metro says it has a plan for that day and home games for years to come.

The plan for next month is to have a bus that takes fans from Routes 3, 383, and 392 and the rail at Kramer Station to the Q2 stadium on game days. In the long run, CapMetro plans to have a new rail station that stops directly at the stadium.

"The new McKalla Rail Station is going to be pretty exciting," said Marcus Guerrero, an architect of CapMetro.

When voters said ‘yes’ to Project Connect in November, a slew of projects started up including the McKalla Rail Station. "It will be located right next to the new Q2 Stadium so folks will be able to ride a train directly to the stadium," said Guerrero.

The McKalla Rail Station plans to open in 2023 and will be an addition to the MetroRail Red Line that is already in use. The goal is to provide fans with a direct form of transportation to and from all Austin FC home games without the hassle of traffic.

"With parking around the area's kind of limited in that area of town, this provides direct, safe, convenient access directly to the stadium for sporting events, concerts, whatever special events might be going on there," said Guerrero.

With the first home game around the corner, Routes 3, 383, & 392 and rail at Kramer Station will be fans’ best bet for public transportation. From those stops, MetroRapid 803 will bus fans directly to the stadium. This will be only for game days for now.

Schedules will be released soon according to CapMetro.