CapMetro offering free rides on weekends from June 5 to July 4

Capital Metro is offering free rides every Saturday and Sunday from June 5 to July 4 on most weekend services. During these free weekends, customers can ride at no cost on MetroRail, MetroBus, MetroRapid, MetroAccess, and UT Shuttles.

The public transportation provider said in a press release that it wants to support the community ‘get back to what they love’ and hopes free rides during these summer weekends can help people to do so.

"Austin has many wonderful summer events to look forward to, such as the first Austin FC home game on June 19 and the Austin Symphony’s July 4th Concert and Fireworks at Auditorium shores," said Dottie Watkins, Capital Metro Chief Operating/Customer Officer. "Capital Metro’s mission has always been to offer safe and reliable transit around the city, and we are so excited to return to what we do best as the community reopens again."

For more information, visit CapMetro.org/Explore.