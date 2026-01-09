14-year-old drives car into apartment building in San Marcos

article

The Brief San Marcos Police Department says a 14-year-old girl drove a car into a building Incident happened at 1856 Apartments



The San Marcos Police Department is investigating after a teen drove a car into an apartment building.

The backstory:

SMPD says that around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at the 1856 Apartments.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was driving in the parking lot, failed to negotiate a turn, and drove into an apartment building.

The car went through the bedroom of the unit that it hit.

Two apartments were impacted.

Police say that no one was hurt.

Dig deeper:

SMPD says that inspectors have deemed the apartment building uninhabitable at this time.

Apartment management has worked to place displaced residents into other units while repairs are coordinated.

Power has been shut off to the building as a precaution.

What's next:

Due to structural damage, the car could not be removed last night.

The car removal is expected to happen today as conditions allow.

The incident remains under investigation.