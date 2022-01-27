Car chase in downtown Austin, 2 people arrested

Two people have been arrested after an early morning car chase that started on the University of Texas campus and ended in downtown Austin.

DPS troopers say around 2 a.m. on January 26, officers attempted to stop a black vehicle but the people in the car drove off and led officers on a chase. The vehicle eventually crashed into a building on the corner of 11th and San Jacinto and the people in the car ran off.

Troopers eventually were able to track the people and have they've only been identified as a man and a woman. It's not clear what charges they may be facing.

