Car crashes into Round Rock restaurant, injures 8

The Round Rock Police Department is investigating after they say a car crashed into a local business Saturday evening.

RRPD says police and fire units responded to the crash at Gino's Italian Restaurant on S. Mays Street just after 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

Two people have been transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and six others reported minor injuries.

Police say the adult male driver is cooperating with the ongoing investigation and that intoxicated driving is not suspected at this time.

While there are no road closures, Round Rock police are asking residents to avoid the area while emergency personnel work the scene.