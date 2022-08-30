Car crashes into building, shortly after new owners finalize purchase

A local veterinarian is cleaning up after a car crashed into their recently purchased new location in Brooklyn Park.

Allied Emergency Veterinary Service purchased the property on 93rd Avenue North Friday, only for owners to show up Monday morning and discover a huge hole in the building.

"We have talked about having almost a drive-through clinic option - just not in this fashion," said owner Kara Nelsen.

Nelsen said the car fled the scene and was discovered by police nearby early Monday morning. It was unoccupied but badly damaged.

Allied Emergency Veterinary Service bought the property with plans to convert it into the first 24-hour emergency veterinary clinic in the Northwest Metro. The clinic will be the company’s fifth location.

"This has not dampened our excitement for what this space is going to be. It just got the remodel started a little sooner," said Nelsen.

The clinic is set to open in the summer of 2023.

Brooklyn Park Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether they were able to track down the driver, or whether charges had been filed.