Car ends up overturned in front yard after pursuit in Mustang Ridge
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MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - The Mustang Ridge Police Department says it assisted in a Department of Public Safety pursuit that ended with a car overturned in a person's front yard.
The backstory:
In a Facebook post, Mustang Ridge PD says the pursuit went into Mustang Ridge via 21 to 130 North to Old Lockhart.
Officials say the suspect's vehicle crashed out on Old Lockhart.
The suspect was arrested by DPS.
No one was hurt.
The Source: Information from Mustang Ridge Police Department Facebook page.