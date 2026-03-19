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Car ends up overturned in front yard after pursuit in Mustang Ridge

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Published  March 19, 2026 8:27am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin
article

The Brief

    • Mustang Ridge PD says it assisted in a DPS pursuit
    • The pursuit ended with a car overturned in the front yard of a home

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - The Mustang Ridge Police Department says it assisted in a Department of Public Safety pursuit that ended with a car overturned in a person's front yard.

The backstory:

In a Facebook post, Mustang Ridge PD says the pursuit went into Mustang Ridge via 21 to 130 North to Old Lockhart.

Officials say the suspect's vehicle crashed out on Old Lockhart.

The suspect was arrested by DPS.

No one was hurt.

The Source: Information from Mustang Ridge Police Department Facebook page.

Crime and Public SafetyTravis County