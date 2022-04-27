Car crashes into North Austin building, 1 person hospitalized

One person is in the hospital after a car crashed into an apartment building.

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the incident at around 8 p.m. on April 27 at The Citadel at Tech Ridge Apartments. The complex is located at 1127 Pearl Retreat Lane near Parmer and Dessau.

ATCEMS said when medics arrived they found one person unconscious.

The person regained consciousness shortly after and was transported to St. David's Round Rock with potentially life-threatening injuries.

No further details about the incident have been released.