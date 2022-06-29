Killeen man sentenced to over 35 years for carjacking, armed robberies

A Killeen man was sentenced to 427 months in prison for carjacking and armed robberies of local stores.

According to court documents, Darius King, 29, along with Corey Jackson, 51, committed armed robberies of a 7-Eleven and a Family Dollar in January 2020.

King drove Jackson to the stores and provided a gun while Jackson robbed the stores at gunpoint.

On Jan. 3, 2020, King also committed a carjacking, taking a vehicle at gunpoint from an acquaintance.

On March 10, 2022, King was found guilty by a federal jury of one count of Carjacking, three counts of Brandishing a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, two counts of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

King has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Jan. 8, 2020.

On Feb. 22, 2022, Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of Interference with Commerce by Robbery and one count of Brandishing a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence.

On May 18, 2022, Jackson was sentenced to a total of 144 months in prison. Jackson has remained in federal custody since his arrest on Jan. 8, 2020.

The FBI and the Killeen Police Department’s Violent Crime Unit, with invaluable assistance from the Temple Police Department, investigated the case.