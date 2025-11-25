Case against APD officer dropped by Travis County DA

The Brief The case against an Austin police officer has been dropped Officer Karl Krycia was charged with murder for the 2019 shooting death of Mauris DeSilva The officer will now conduct training on ICAT, a de-escalation method used by more than 120 law enforcement agencies nationwide



The Travis County District Attorney’s Office has conditionally dismissed a murder charge against an Austin police officer.

What we know:

Officer Karl Krycia was charged with murder for the 2019 shooting death of Mauris DeSilva.

On Friday, the DA’s office and APD announced a joint agreement requiring Krycia to conduct training on ICAT, a de-escalation method used by more than 120 law enforcement agencies nationwide.

APD and the DA’s office said this decision was made to "strengthen public safety, enhance accountability, and build community trust."

Dig deeper:

Krycia was one of two officers charged with murder and deadly conduct for the death of DeSilva.

On July 31, 2019, multiple people called 911 reporting that DeSilva, 46, was walking around his downtown condo complex with a knife to his throat.

Krycia and now former APD Officer Christopher Taylor ultimately shot and killed DeSilva when they confronted him outside an elevator with the knife in his hand.

Taylor was convicted by a jury and sentenced to two years in prison for deadly conduct in DeSilva’s death.

What they're saying:

"TCDA and APD affirm their expectation that ICAT will reduce the number of use-of-force incidents resulting in death or serious bodily injury in Austin," the press release said.

CLEAT responds

CLEAT, the largest police union in the state, said in a statement:

"We also recognize the incredible double standard and blatant political persecution that occurred after two Austin Police officers responded to the same call for service and acted in the same manner following their training and the law. Officer Taylor was convicted of deadly conduct; however, his case is under appeal. The Travis County District Attorney, Jose Garza, is engaging in selective prosecution not based in fact or the law, but out of political bias and hate for our men and women in blue."