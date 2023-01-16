Caught on camera: Truck rear-ends Uber driver before crashing into another car

On Saturday, Jan.14, around 2 a.m., Carson Lopez was driving for Uber in Downtown Austin.

He had just picked up some passengers and was stopped at a light at 5th and San Jacinto when a white truck rear-ended his Ford Focus ST. The incident was captured on his rear dash camera.

"I tried to talk to the other driver to get them to pull to the side of the road, but they didn’t speak English, and then they just drove off," he said.

Lopez dropped off his passengers and followed the truck to Brazos and Cesar Chavez. Within a minute or so of the first incident, his front dash camera captured the same truck attempting to turn right and crashing into a BMW.

After the second incident, Lopez stopped following the truck and left it in the hands of police.

In the meantime, he's temporarily out of a job while he figures out what needs fixing and what insurance will cover.

"I love this car; it’s been all around the world with me and that made me pretty upset on top of the fact that I use it for work...this is my income right now," said Lopez.

Lopez also just moved to the Austin area a couple of days prior to the accident.

But he’s thankful he installed the dash cameras last year and hopes to track down the driver of the BMW so he can share the footage with them.

"Every vehicle of mine in the future will absolutely have a dash cam," he said.

Lopez did file a police report and is waiting to hear back on the status of the investigation.

