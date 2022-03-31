Caught on camera: Austin bicyclist hit by car in hit-and-run

A bicyclist was hit by a driver while riding his bike on Riverside Drive in South Austin, and it was all caught on video. The driver did not stop or render aid after hitting the bicyclist.

The hit-and-run was caught on video by Scott Thigpen.

The bicyclist was struck around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30.

Scott, a fellow bicyclist, had a camera rolling on his helmet and was standing on the sidewalk on Riverside Drive talking to someone when the bicyclist was struck by a white two-door sedan.

The vehicle runs over the cyclist before speeding away.

The cyclist can be seen in the video getting up and moving himself to the grass along the side of the road. He lays down and Scott and other pedestrians approach the cyclist to see if he is okay. One of the pedestrians identifies herself as a nurse in the video and asks the cyclist what he needs before the video ends.

Scott can also be seen calling 911 in the video.

"Please tell me you got that on camera," the injured cyclist said to Scott at one point. Scott later told FOX 7 Austin that he actually wears the camera on his helmet because of past incidents as a biker.

FOX 7 Austin has reached out to the Austin Police Department for more information on this incident. Carissa Lehmkuhl has also reached out to the bicyclist who was injured and will have more information on FOX 7 Austin at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. tonight.

Tune in to FOX 7 Austin for the latest Central Texas news.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

