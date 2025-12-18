San Antonio to remove rainbow crosswalks, replace with sidewalk treatments

article

The Brief San Antonio will remove its rainbow crosswalk after TxDOT denied the city’s exemption request. The city will instead add rainbow sidewalk treatments nearby to honor the LGBTQ+ community. Texas warns cities that keeping non-standard road markings could cost them future transportation funding.



San Antonio will be complying with new Texas Department of Transportation orders to remove rainbow-colored crosswalks, and will instead honor the LGBTQ+ community with rainbow sidewalk treatments.

The change follows a request from the city to be exempt from the department's order, which was denied late last month.

San Antonio rainbow crosswalks

The city submitted a request on Nov. 5 to TxDOT in an attempt to keep their rainbow crosswalk at North Main Avenue and East Evergreen Street as an exception to the state's new enforcement.

In response, TxDOT returned a letter to the city on Nov. 25, denying the request. The department said any request for exemption must prove that their road markings are in compliance with recent federal and state directives. If not, and the city still refuses to comply, the department is authorized to deny or withhold funding for road projects.

The department gave the city until Dec. 10 to submit a plan of action for the removal of their customized crosswalks. On Dec. 10, the city returned a plan of action, saying they will find funding, work with contractors, and finish replacing the crosswalks by Jan. 15, 2026.

In a statement provided to FOX Local Thursday, San Antonio says it is removing the crosswalk to comply with the state. However, the city will continue to recognize and support the LGBTQ+ community by installing rainbow-colored sidewalk treatments one block north and one block south of the intersection, the statement says.

‘Political agendas’ on roads

The backstory:

In his Oct. 8 directive, Abbott said non-standard signs and markings are unsafe misuses of tax dollars. Cities who refuse to comply with federal standards could now risk losing funding for road projects.

The release said any "non-standard surface markings, signage, and signals that do not directly support traffic control or safety" are unlawful and dangerous.

Examples of prohibited material include symbols, flags, or other markings conveying social, political, or ideological messages.

Abbott's order came after a similar federal directive to states from Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Duffy said street signs and markings are meant for safety, not political messaging.

Texas cities remove road markings

Dig deeper:

Since then, major Texas cities have complied with Abbott, not wishing to risk TxDOT projects.

A well-known rainbow crosswalk in Houston's Montrose neighborhood was set for removal less than two weeks after Abbott's order.

Austin said in October it would comply with Abbott's directive.

Laredo removed a road mural that said "Defund the Wall" at the end of October after they risked losing $1.6 billion in funding for road projects.

Lubbock announced last month they would remove the iconic Buddy Holly glasses crosswalks to comply with the governor.