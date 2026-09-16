CBP agents intercept 2,800 pounds of meth disguised as fresh vegetables at Texas border crossing

article

The Brief CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge seized more than $25 million worth of methamphetamine hidden in a commercial produce shipment. A physical inspection uncovered 1,164 packages totaling 2,815 pounds of the illegal drug disguised inside a produce load from Mexico. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations have launched a criminal investigation, though no arrests have been announced yet.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Pharr International Bridge seized more than $25 million worth of methamphetamine hidden inside a commercial produce shipment earlier this month, authorities announced.

Meth found in produce shipment

What we know:

The seizure happened Sept. 8 at the bridge's cargo facility when officers referred a tractor-trailer arriving from Reynosa, Mexico, for a secondary inspection. The examination utilized a nonintrusive imaging system scan and a canine-team screening before officers conducted a physical inspection of the vehicle.

Inside a shipment manifested as fresh cabbage, tomatillos, and cilantro, officers found 1,164 packages containing a combined 2,815 pounds of alleged methamphetamine, according to CBP. The narcotics have an estimated street value of $25,167,000.

(Source: Office of Public Affairs US Customs and Border Protection)

What they're saying:

"Our CBP officers’ skills and expertise continue to be on display as they take down another massive shipment of dangerous, illicit narcotics," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez of the Hidalgo, Pharr, and Anzalduas Port of Entry.

CBP's Office of Field Operations seized both the illegal drugs and the tractor-trailer. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations have initiated a criminal investigation into the smuggling attempt.