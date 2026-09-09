Round Rock murder: New details released in stabbing

The Brief New details about Round Rock Labor Day murder Suspect is accused of stabbing a 62-year-old man multiple times in a neighborhood park Law enforcement used surveillance footage to track the suspect down within a matter of hours



New court paperwork has revealed details about a murder in Round Rock on Labor Day.

26-year-old Benedict Chinedu Ogbodiegwu has been charged with murder in the stabbing death of 62-year-old Andrew James Wimsatt on Sept. 7.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Round Rock murder believed to be random act; man arrested: sheriff

What happened on Sept. 7 in Round Rock?

The backstory:

An arrest affidavit filed on Sept. 9 outlines what led to Ogbodiegwu's arrest.

The affidavit says that a woman had reported finding Wimsatt's body at around 11:15 a.m. Sept. 7 in a park in the 2400 block of Chandler Creek Boulevard, near Double File Trail Elementary. The woman told law enforcement she had found him near a park bench with significant injuries and called 911.

Video footage obtained from the neighborhood HOA showed a white man in a button-down shirt and dark shorts sitting on the bench at about 10:55 a.m. that morning.

A couple of minutes later, a black man with a knife in his hand is seen coming up behind the other man, later identified as Wimsatt, and beginning to stab him in the neck while wrapping his other arm around him. Wimsatt is seen on video attempting to push the man off, but is unable to.

Wimsatt was stabbed several more times and left on the ground when the suspect wiped the blade on his shift and ran from the scene towards the pool area. More video footage showed the suspect running north of the pool and towards N AW Grimes Boulevard.

Video from before the attack led investigators to a water fountain near the basketball court where they were able to lift a palm print.

The suspect was in a black shirt with red writing, grey sweatpants and dark shoes and had medium-length braids with light-colored tips and a dark goatee.

A canvass of local businesses and homes revealed that the suspect had visited a McDonald's on E. Palm Valley Boulevard hours after the attack in a different set of clothes. Video footage from the restaurant also showed the man getting into a red SUV in the parking lot.

Detectives identified the SUV as belonging to Ogbodiegwu's family and registered at a home less than a mile on foot from the park.

Another canvass around the home uncovered surveillance footage showing a black man walking west in the same clothes as the man in the HOA footage at about 10:22 a.m. He also appeared to have an object in his left pocket. He is then seen returning eastbound at about 11:05 a.m.

Benedict Ogbodiegwu (Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives spoke with Ogbodiegwu at the home, and determined he matched the description of the man seen in all three surveillance videos.

When detectives showed him a still photo of the man at the crime scene, he allegedly said it was him, but that he had not gone to the park that morning. He also said that he had a twin, but could not provide their name when asked, says the affidavit.

A search of the area did not uncover any new evidence, but a residential search warrant did, with detectives finding a white trash bag inside an outdoor garbage can containing the black shirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes the man in the video was wearing and a 5.5 inch knife with a wooden handle. The sweatpants had red stains on them and the blade tested presumptive positive for blood, says the affidavit.

The affidavit did not provide a motive for the killing, but the Williamson County Sheriff's Office previously stated that preliminary evidence and information developed so far has led investigators to believe the attack was random and Wimsatt and Ogbodiegwu did not know each other.