I-35 service road crash: 2nd child dies at hospital; investigation still underway

The Brief Second child critically injured in last week's crash dies 6-year-old Abigail Segura succumbed to her injuries Tuesday morning, 2 days before her 7th birthday Her sister, 9-year-old Lilliana, died last Thursday



Both children critically injured in a crash earlier this month have died.

Six-year-old Abigail Segura died from her injuries at the hospital Tuesday morning, just two days before her seventh birthday.

Her sister, nine-year-old Lilliana, died at the hospital on Sept. 10.

The backstory:

In a Sept. 10 update, Austin police say officers responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the northbound South I-35 service road and the westbound East SH 71/Ben White service road at around 7:41 a.m. Sept. 9.

The crash involved a Jeep Compass with a driver and two children inside and a Tesla Cybertruck with just a driver.

The two children were taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Both drivers were also taken to local hospitals for treatment.

A preliminary investigation shows that the Jeep had been going north on the I-35 service road and the Tesla had been going west on the E. Ben White service road at the time of the crash. However, detectives are still working to determine what happened leading up to the crash.

APD says both drivers are cooperating and neither was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

By the numbers:

Abigail's death is now being investigated as Austin's 60th traffic fatality for 2026.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Vehicular Homicide Unit at 512-974-8111.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by clicking here or calling 512-472-8477.

There is a GoFundMe campaign to help the Segura family. Click here or below to donate.