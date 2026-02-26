CBP officers seize 44 Handguns, 79 Magazines at Laredo Port of Entry

article

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers recently seized a significant quantity of weapons and magazines at Laredo Port of Entry.

Weapons seizure at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

What we know:

On Feb. 3, CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge were conducting outbound operations when they selected a 2021 Chevy Corvette traveling to Mexico for inspection. The vehicle was referred for a non-intrusive inspection system scan and canine examination.

Upon further physical inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered 44 handguns and 79 magazines within the vehicle.

CBP officers seized the weapons, magazines and vehicle.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents arrested the driver.

What they're saying:

"Significant outbound weapons seizures, like the one realized by our officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, reflect the relentless dedication of our officers to upholding CBP’s border security mission and keeping our border communities safe," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.

Homeland Security launches criminal investigation

What's next:

Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation into the seizure.