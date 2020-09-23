CDC advises against door-to-door trick-or-treating this Halloween

You may be used to wearing masks for Halloween, but this year, we are wearing them for a much different reason.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend face coverings, but Halloween is also impacted by the pandemic. The CDC is advising against door to door trick or treating so some families are getting creative with their celebrations this year.

The CDC released their guidelines for celebrating Halloween safely amid the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Iranzu Larrasoana Oneca/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Jennifer Amacker already has some plans in the works. “Some Halloween movies, cider, and have our little own Halloween party with our family. If we couldn't go door to door, we would do something similar to an Easter egg hunt,” she said.

“We are going to put a little bucket out there and probably a plate of candy and hang out on the patio and front porch,” said Issy, a grandparent.

“We haven’t really decided yet but I do know we are not going to be trick-or-treating door to door,” said parent Parika Karsaliya.

The CDC has the holiday risks divided into high risk, moderate and low risks. Door to door trick or treating is among the highest risks.

“I think we are going to decorate the house indoors and have a feast of candies for the kids and let them have at it,” said Karsaliya.

Indoor costume parties are also high risk. Moderate risk ideas are one-way trick or treating, or lining up goodie bags in your driveway. Some lowest risks activities include participating in fun with just the ones you live with.

“Halloween is actually one that's pretty doable,” said Amacker.

The pandemic has upended life as we know it, making many appreciate the good that has come out of it. “I’m able to spend time with my granddaughter,” said Issy.

However, Halloween isn’t the only holiday many are wondering about now

The CDC also says to not wear a costume mask in place of a cloth mask. Instead, you can find a Halloween themed cloth mask to wear with your costume.

