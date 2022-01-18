Cedar Park man killed in crash on RM 620 in Travis County

A Cedar Park man has been identified as the victim of a crash on RM 620 in Travis County. The crash happened on January 14 at around 5:35 p.m. near 5600 RM 620 Post 5350.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 31-year-old Andrew Sciba, from Cedar Park, was in a 2014 Acura LXI traveling south on RM 620 when a person driving a 2017 Ford Mustang traveling north on RM 620 drove on the wrong side of the road and struck the Acura. Sciba was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details about the driver of the Ford Mustang or the crash were released.

Texas DPS reminds all drivers to minimize distractions, don’t drive fatigued, don’t drink and drive, obey traffic control devices, and always wear your safety belt.

