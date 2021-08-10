Cedar Park noticing uptick in guns being stolen from cars

Twelve guns were stolen from vehicles in the span of five months in Cedar Park.

"We typically see handguns but we’ve seen rifles, we’ve also seen shotguns, all kinds, all makes, all models," said Commander Chance Thomas with the Cedar Park Police Department.

The spike in stolen guns from vehicles is drawing concern with the police department.

"This issue is not specific to any given time. As any city we have burglaries kind of around the clock and unfortunately a lot of the times the things that get stolen are those firearms," said Commander Thomas.

A common trend they’ve seen in most of these cases is the vehicle was unlocked.

"Crimes are much more dangerous when the firearm is available to bad guys and sometimes the firearm would maybe be used in a crime. They can get transferred to people illegally it’s just really unsafe," said Thomas. "You’re responsible for that firearm and so as responsible gun owners we hope that people take it seriously. Make sure they keep them locked up in their homes or locked up in a safe somewhere."

Those who do have their guns stolen are urged to act quickly and provide police with the type of gun and the serial number.

"That serial number is very useful for us because if we find it later it’s easy to track," Thomas said.

