Cedar Park police looking for missing 12-year-old boy
article
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday, January 12 at around 7 p.m. Police say Anias Scott was last seen near the basketball courts at 400 E. Cypress Creek Road.
Anias was last seen wearing the following:
- Black puffy coat with fur hood
- Black long sleeve w/ Astronaut on it
- Blue pajama pants
- Black Air1 sneakers
If you see Anias, you're asked to call 9-1-1.
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
Advertisement