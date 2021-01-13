Expand / Collapse search

Cedar Park police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Photo of 12-year-old Anias Scott.

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday, January 12 at around 7 p.m. Police say Anias Scott was last seen near the basketball courts at 400 E. Cypress Creek Road. 

Anias was last seen wearing the following: 

  • Black puffy coat with fur hood
  • Black long sleeve w/ Astronaut on it
  • Blue pajama pants
  • Black Air1 sneakers

If you see Anias, you're asked to call 9-1-1.

