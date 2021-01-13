Cedar Park police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

article

The Cedar Park Police Department is looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen on Tuesday, January 12 at around 7 p.m. Police say Anias Scott was last seen near the basketball courts at 400 E. Cypress Creek Road.

Anias was last seen wearing the following:

Black puffy coat with fur hood

Black long sleeve w/ Astronaut on it

Blue pajama pants

Black Air1 sneakers

If you see Anias, you're asked to call 9-1-1.

