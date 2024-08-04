Expand / Collapse search

Central Texas 911 lines experiencing technical difficulties

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Updated  August 4, 2024 5:00pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

TEXAS - 911 lines in Central Texas are experiencing technical difficulties Sunday.

According to the city of Austin, the capital area region is currently experiencing difficulties.

The city says this has resulted in callers and call-takers having difficulty hearing each other, missing automatic location information, and causing some calls to be answered by a neighboring jurisdiction.

Below are the departments that have reported issues and alternative numbers:

This story is developing. Check back for updates.