Central Texas 911 lines experiencing technical difficulties
TEXAS - 911 lines in Central Texas are experiencing technical difficulties Sunday.
According to the city of Austin, the capital area region is currently experiencing difficulties.
The city says this has resulted in callers and call-takers having difficulty hearing each other, missing automatic location information, and causing some calls to be answered by a neighboring jurisdiction.
Below are the departments that have reported issues and alternative numbers:
- Austin: call 311 or 512-974-2000 for life-threatening emergencies
- Burnet County: 512-756-8080
- Cedar Park: 512-260-4600 ext. 0; 512-369-0764; 512-369-0765
- Hays County: 512-393-7896
- Lago Vista: 512-267-7141
- Lakeway: 512-487-9157
- Llano County: 325-247-5767
- Marble Falls: 830-693-3611
- Taylor: 512-352-5551 ext 0
This story is developing. Check back for updates.