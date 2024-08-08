Cedar Park police recover vehicle stolen in Houston, thousands in stolen electronics
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park Police Department recently recovered a stolen vehicle and stolen electronics worth thousands.
Cedar Park police said that on Tuesday, Aug. 7, its 100's nightshift Platoon pulled over a vehicle reported stolen out of Houston.
Inside the car, officers found stolen electronics, worth roughly $8,400.
Three people were taken into custody, Cedar Park police said.