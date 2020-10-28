Celebrate Halloween with free horror movies on Tubi

October is spooky season, and what better way to celebrate it than by scaring yourself silly with a few horror movies?

Tubi, a division of FOX Entertainment, is offering scary movies for streaming all month long. Viewers can choose from a huge horror collection, and the best part is that they’re completely free to watch.

Here are the horror titles available:

30 Days of Night: “A sheriff, his estranged wife and an ever-shrinking group of survivors face off against bloodthirsty vampires in a small town plunged into darkness.”

Bones: “20 years after his death, a local legend and benefactor returns as a ghost to avenge those who killed him and restore his neighborhood.”

Children of the Corn: “Stephen King’s tale of a couple, stranded in a rural town populated by a cult of demonic children, unfolds as they unearth a bloodcurdling secret.”

Cloverfield: “Five young New Yorkers race through the city attempting to stay alive as an enormous and mysterious monster destroys all that’s in its path.”

Donnie Darko: “Sleepwalking, family drama and strange visions of a doomsday-prophesying rabbit plague a troubled teenager in this mind-bending cult classic.”

Hellraiser: “This cult classic tells the story of an unfaithful wife and her dead lover. The chilling nightmare introduces the iconic demon Pinhead.”

Hostel 3: "While partying in Las Vegas, a group of friends are subjected to unthinkable levels of pain after a secret group of sadists kidnap them."

House: "A Vietnam vet, reeling from a divorce and the disappearance of his son, tries to write a novel about his war experiences in his haunted boyhood home."

Freaks of Nature: "In a not-too-distant future, humans live amongst vampires and zombies. But when aliens arrive, all three beings must team up to save the world."

Intruders: "A woman, crippled with fear, lives as a shut-in until a trio of criminals break into her home and realize agoraphobia isn't her only problem."

Resident Evil: "Following a lab accident, an elite military team battles a rogue supercomputer and scientists who have mutated into flesh-eating creatures."

Scream 4: "Wes Craven’s final film sees the original survivors of the Ghostface murders return to face a deadly spree again in a new decade with new surprises."

Sleepaway Camp: "Following the death of her family, Angela is sent to a camp for the summer. After her arrival, brutal accidents begin to kill the other campers."

Stonehearst Asylum: "An Oxford University grad is horrified by the staff at a mental asylum he works for who are performing horrific and inhumane experimental treatments."

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street: "Gothic horror musical about a man driven to homicidal madness after returning from an unjust jail sentence that tragically cost him his family."

Suspiria: "A series of gruesome murders and inexplicable events lead a new student to suspect something evil is at play at a prestigious ballet academy."

The Call: "Jordan, a 911 operator, takes the call of a kidnapped young woman. Soon, Jordan realizes that this caller and she have something in common."

Tales of Halloween: "Ten horrifying, entertaining stories of ghosts, ghouls, monsters, and even the devil, unfold on unsuspecting suburban residents on Halloween night."

Train to Busan: "A father and his estranged daughter are trapped on a speeding train full of fellow passengers when a zombie virus breaks out in South Korea."

The Eye: "A classical violinist receives a cornea transplant and finally begins to see clearly, but soon starts experiencing supernatural visions of death."

The Hills Have Eyes: "Terrifying original tale of a suburban family on a road trip to L.A who break down in the desert and get attacked by cannibals living in the hills."

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: "After a run-in with a group of cannibals, a young woman and her friends are terrorized by Leatherface and his chainsaw in this classic slasher."

The Uninvited: "After coming from a mental institution after her mother’s death, a girl is wary of her new stepmother when the ghost of her mom accuses her of murder."

Vampire in Brooklyn: "Maximillian attempts to romance Rita, a detective investigating a baffling murder, but soon suspects he may be a vampire and connected to her case."

