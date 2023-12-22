Expand / Collapse search

Celebrating Lady Bird Johnson's 111th birthday

Today would be the 111th birthday of former First Lady Claudia Alta Johnson, better known by her nickname, Lady Bird.

Johnson's legacy is deeply rooted in Austin. A UT Austin alumnus, she shared her first date with the future 36th president at the historic Driskill Hotel in downtown Austin.

Lady Bird graduated cum laud from UT with a Bachelor's in Journalism.

That passion for journalism would lead to her flipping an inheritance from her father into the purchase of a local television station.

That station? None other than KTBC.

FOX 7 Austin is honored to carry on Lady Bird's legacy.