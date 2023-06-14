New podcast documents life of Lady Bird Johnson

‘Lady Bird’ is a long-form documentary podcast about former first lady, UT Austin alum and Texan, Lady Bird Johnson.

The first episode premieres later this month, on June 20.

New episodes will be released every week throughout the summer, with bonus episodes sprinkled throughout.

The podcast is not about policy as much as it is about Lady Bird's personal relationships and her look on life. The story is told largely through her own voice using hundreds of hours of audio from the LBJ Library. Some of the audio has never been released.

The podcast also includes original interviews with White House staffers who worked with Lady Bird, and her personal friends and family members, including her daughter Luci Baines Johnson.

The podcast is produced, in partnership with the Lyndon Baines Johnson Foundation, by The Drag, an audio production house built by UT students, professors and Moody College alums.

There will be a public podcast launch event on June 22 at the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center.

The students involved in the project will be on a panel with special guests from the podcast.

The event is free and open to the public with admission to the Wildflower Center.

To hear the podcast trailer, click here.