Central Health breaks ground on new Del Valle Health & Wellness Center

Central Health has broken ground on its new Del Valle Health & Wellness Center, set to open in 2023 next to Popham Elementary School.

The new center will replace the existing CommUnityCare Del Valle Health Center and bring expanded clinical services and wellness programs to Del Valle and its surrounding communities, says Central Health.

Proposed services for the new facility include primary and dental care, integrated mental health and a retail pharmacy.

The project is estimated to cost just over $10 million, with about $6.5 million set aside for construction.

The project began in September 2020 when Central Health purchased 2.5 acres to build the center at 7050 Elroy Road in southeast Travis County, but plans for a permanent health and wellness center began in 2015 with the formation of the Eastern Travis County Health and Wellness Collaboration to address challenges and expand health care services in this community.

