Central Texans should be prepared for possible severe weather this spring

The Brief The City of Austin is asking people to be prepared for possible severe weather this spring You can sign up to receive alerts on your phone, and look up where road closures are



Springtime in Central Texas brings the risk of severe weather, including flooding, tornadoes, and hail.

The City of Austin wants you to be ready for whatever Mother Nature brings.

Be prepared for severe weather

Why you should care:

"These weather events have become more extreme over the last few years as climate change has become more prominent," said David Wiechmann, with Austin's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

If rain brings flooding, turn around, don't drown. Just six inches of moving water can knock a person down and 12 inches can sweep away a car.

"Flash flooding is one of the most common and dangerous hazards in Central Texas. I know it doesn't seem like it because we haven't seen very severe incidents in recent years, but we do have a severe history of flash flooding in central Texas that has taken lives," said Eric Carter, chief emergency management coordinator for Travis County.

In 2013 and 2015, major flooding led to multiple deaths.

Don't drive around barricades. You can look up where road closures are here.

"Our flood early warning system monitors through gauges, through cameras, and actually our crews go out to and physically evaluate too. Once we have water over the road, we actually barricade it," Jorge Morales, director of Austin Watershed Protection Department, said.

If you see clogged storm drains, call 311.

Have an emergency kit ready. Know your neighbors and what their needs are.

"You are the help until the help arrives, and community resilience starts within the community. Make an effort to be more resilient and better prepared now. It can save your life and your loved ones," Wiechmann said.

When it comes to weather watches and warnings, a watch means there are favorable conditions for something to happen, so be alert. A warning means it's imminent, and it's time to take action.

If there's a hail or tornado warning, get to an interior space. Stay away from windows.

You can sign up for emergency alerts here.

As emergency management teams prepare, so should you.

"It's your job to put yourself in a position to get the message and get the alerts. Those alerts allow you to be knowledgeable and take action," Carter said.