Mustang Ridge man receives 2 life sentences for continuous sexual abuse of a child

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The Brief A Mustang Ridge man was found guilty of two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact He received two life sentences for the continuous sexual abuse of a child charges, and 20 years for the indecency with a child by sexual contact charge The investigation into the man began in August 2023



A Mustang Ridge man received two life sentences after being found guilty of two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old.

The backstory:

According to the Hays County District Attorney's Office, James Shope, 46, was found guilty of two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years of age, and one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

The investigation of Shope began in August 2023. Two children said that Shope had sexually abused them from their kindergarten to their pre-teen years. The children also told the jury that Shope tried to keep them silent.

The Hays County jury returned the verdict of two life sentences for the convictions of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Shope also received the maximum punishment for indecency with a child by sexual contact, 20 years.

"We don’t accept this in Hays County," said District Judge Joe Pool.

What they're saying:

"Our duty is to seek justice, and this jury and judge delivered exactly that," Assistant Criminal District Attorney Cassidy Story said. "I am so proud of our team’s continued vigilance in protecting the children of this county and of the children who bravely faced the perpetrator in court. Although no verdict will ever heal the lifelong trauma this man has caused, I sincerely hope that both children gain strength and confidence from the jury’s very clear words, ‘we believe you.’"