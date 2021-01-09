Central Texas Food Bank holds distribution event in Kyle

The Central Texas Food Bank helped distribute food to those in need in Kyle on Saturday.

"Many in our community need a little bit more help and partnering with the Central Texas Food Bank has allowed us to address that need," said council member Robert Rizo.

Rizo says he's active in the community and sees the needs the city is facing. "When you look into the faces of these families that really appreciate what we are doing here, it's a blessing to see that we are able to provide this to the community," he said.

He said now, during the pandemic, there has been an even greater demand. "The need has been stronger this year and this past year for food," he said.

For each distribution, Rizo said, on average they are able to serve about 1000 families.

"These are folks you probably would have never seen basis coming out looking for some assistance," he said.

However, added as a community, there can be work done together, to make these times feel less challenging.

"Neighbors helping neighbors, that's how we're gonna make it through this a little more tolerable and we're gonna make it through this together," he said.

