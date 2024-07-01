July 4th celebrations in Central Texas: List

Happy Fourth of July, Central Texas! Several cities are planning events for people to attend, from morning parades to fireworks at night.

See what your city is planning for the Fourth of July:

Austin

The City of Austin will have its annual Fourth of July celebration. The 47th Austin Symphony Orchestra July 4 Concert & Fireworks Celebration will take place on July 4 at 4 p.m. at Auditorium Shores and the Long Center at 800 W Riverside Dr. A fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Admission to the event is free with VIP options available.

Attendees are welcome to bring blankets and chairs, but do not bring pets except for trained service dogs. A variety of vendors will have food, non-alcoholic and alcoholic drinks available for purchase.

No outside grills/cooking, alcohol, glass, or personal fireworks (including sparklers) will be allowed at Auditorium Shores.

Buda

The City of Buda is celebrating July 4 with Red, White and Buda.

Festivities begin at 9 a.m. with a bike parade. Then, the celebrations will resume at 4 p.m. at Buda Amphitheater and City Park with food, live music by Josh Abbott Band, kid's activities, fireworks, and more fun.

A fireworks show will begin at 9:15 p.m.

Cedar Park

The City of Cedar Park is celebrating July 4 with Celebrate Independence Day.

Starting at 5 p.m., there will be live music, carnival rides, inflatables, concessions, fireworks, and a movie in the park immediately following the fireworks show. The carnival rides and inflatables are free for children.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Fredericksburg

The City of Fredericksburg will be hosting all-day celebrations for July 4.

Starting at 10 a.m., a parade will take place on Main Street. Entry to the parade is free.

The city's annual fireworks show at Lady Bird Johnson Municipal Park, 432 Lady Bird Drive, will begin around 9:30 p.m.

Numerous sites are available to view the fireworks. Residents can also go to the Gillespie County Fairgrounds, Oakcrest Park, and the Gillespie County Airport & Hangar Hotel.

Georgetown

The City of Georgetown will host its 41st annual Sertoma Club Family July 4 Celebration. The celebration will be held at San Gabriel Park on July 4 with activities starting at 10 a.m.

The festival includes live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, food vendors, a petting zoo, games, and rides for children and adults.

A fireworks show will begin at about 9:30 p.m.

Admission is free. However, there are fees for some children's activities.

Kyle

The City of Kyle will be celebrating the July 4 with the Independence Day Celebration Fireworks Show.

Starting at 5 p.m., residents can make their way to La Verde Park for the festivities. There will be live music by the Cap City Band from 5:30-8:30 p.m, food vendors and more.

A fireworks show will take place at 9:15 p.m.

Lakeway

The City of Lakeway will be throwing its annual 4th of July Parade and Hot Dog Reception on Thursday, July 4.

The parade will start at 8:30 a.m. on Lakeway Drive (Live Oak Golf Course to the Lakeway Activity Center). The hot dog reception will follow after the parade at 9:30 a.m. at the Lakeway Activity Center, at 105 Cross Creek.

Marble Falls

The City of Marble Falls will celebrate July 4 with a fireworks show.

Festivities will begin at noon with a free swim day at Lakeside Pool. Later, at 5 p.m., vendors will set up and get ready to serve.

There will be live entertainment with a fireworks show beginning at 9:15 p.m.

Pflugerville

The city of Pflugerville is partnering with Typhoon Texas to celebrate July 4 with the return of Red, White & Boom.

The watermark will have a full day of celebrations for guests to enjoy.

The night will end with a fireworks show hosted by the city of Pflugerville starting at 9:05 p.m. at the field next to the waterpark located at the intersection of SH 130 and Pflugerville Parkway.

The gates of the waterpark will open at 11 a.m. with extended hours until 10 p.m.

Round Rock

The City of Round Rock will host all-day celebrations on July 4.

Starting at 8:30 a.m., the annual Sertoma Independence Day Parade will begin along Mays Street between Mays Crossing and Highway 79.

After the parade, residents can make their way to Old Settlers Park to celebrate Frontier Days with activities starting at noon.

There will be lots of festivities, vendors and more. A fireworks show will begin at dark.

San Marcos

The City of San Marcos is hosting its annual fireworks show on July 4.

Residents can make their way to the parking lots of the San Marcos Activity Center, San Marcos Public Library, City Park or Bobcat Stadium for great views of the fireworks display. The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m.

Taylor

The City of Taylor is partnering with American Legion Graham D Luhn Post 39 for a July 4 celebration with a fireworks show.

The celebrations will begin with a parade in the morning starting at 9 a.m. The procession will start on Davis Street and finish in Murphy Park. There will be food and drinks set up at the park all day.

The American Legion will have a recognition ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at the Murphy Park Pavilion. There will be live music by Dale Watson starting at 7 p.m. also at the Murphy Park Pavilion.

The fireworks show will commence at sunset along the greenbelt in Bull Branch Park.

A portion of the hike-and-bike trail that connects Bull Branch Park to Murphy Park will be closed starting at 7:30 a.m. on July 4 and ending at 5 a.m. on July 5.

