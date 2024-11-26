Central Texas holiday events kicking off soon

The Brief Mozart’s Lake Austin Festival of Lights will open Friday, Nov. 29 City of Austin’s Trail of Lights will open on Tuesday, Dec. 10 Grinch on the Green event in Kyle will be held Saturday, Dec. 7



The holiday season is here with some events kicking off in Central Texas, and we're getting a behind-the-scenes look at more that are set to roll out in the next couple of weeks.

"That’s generous and very kind of them, sweet of them to do it. God’s going to bless them for doing this," says Maria, who attended the H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinner.

Thanksgiving came early with the 35th Annual H-E-B Feast of Sharing dinner at the Palmer Events Center. Free meals were passed out by volunteers, flu shots were made available, as well as free transportation to and from the event.

"We do 35 dinners across the state, and we serve over three. Over 300. Meals across the state and in Mexico. So today in Austin, we're looking to serve 10,000," says H-E-B Public Affairs Manager Tamara Jones.

While meals were being served, preparation started for the Christmas season in Austin.

This Friday, more lights are coming to the city with Mozart’s Lake Austin Festival of Lights. Celebrating four decades, the festival will operate for nearly six weeks.

The dazzling light displays last two and a half hours from 5-10 p.m., and it ends on January 4. Ticket prices are $5 for those ages 12 and up.

The countdown is also underway for the 60th year anniversary of the city of Austin’s Trail of Lights. Gates open on December 10 and close on December 23.

There are more than two million lights, 90 holiday trees and more than 70 holiday displays along the nearly one-mile stretch.

"We have got some new things this year as well for our opening night. We have got a drone show, that will happen four times on opening night. We have got a lot of new photo activations that are happening as well throughout the trail that you will be able to see," says Executive Director of Trail of Lights Foundation James Russell.

The first seven nights are free, and the remaining seven nights will cost $8 per ticket. Those ages 11 and under are free. The trail opens from 7-10 p.m. with a line-up of live entertainment and activities.

"We have a ferris wheel, a carousel, and plenty to eat, so bring an appetite we have different vendors. You can buy Trail of Light merch," says Trail of Lights Foundation Board member Enrique Duran.

This holiday season, the Kyle Police Department is warning residents to watch out for porch pirates with a popular Christmas character, the Grinch.

It's the third year of the public service announcement, and the first year the department will host a Grinch on the Green event with live music, vendors, a Grinch movie screening and photos with the Grinch.

The Grinch on the Green event is free and will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, from 5:30-9 p.m. at La Verde Park.