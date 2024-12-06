Light displays across Central Texas celebrate holiday season

The Brief Many cities are celebrating the holidays with light shows and tree lighting celebrations. FOX 7 Austin's Tan Radford checks out displays at Dell Children's Medical Center, in Marble Falls and in Johnson City.



The holiday festivities are in full swing across Central Texas and from tree lighting celebrations to annual light shows, several cities are spreading the holiday cheer.

A tree lighting countdown and photos with Santa, followed by Christmas carols, marked the start of the Christmas holiday season at Dell Children’s Medical Center.

"This is our ninth year with the support of Trail of Lights. Here at Dell Children’s, they bring the trail to our patients and families in our Healing Garden, and they create a beautiful trail with lights that patients can come out to," said Robyn Moyer, child life and expressive therapies director at Dell Children’s.

According to the staff, the tree will remain in place 24/7 through the first week of January.

"It gives the families an opportunity to be a family and have those holiday traditions even when they are here in the hospital," said Moyer.

While dozens of patients were joined by their families for the tree lighting in Austin, thousands are expected in Marble Falls this year for the Walkway of Lights.

"Last year we had over 44,000 visitors come through and we are expecting more," said Chamber of Commerce board member Mitzi Birdsong.

It is the 34th year of the light show in Marble Falls. The festivities started in November and will last through Jan. 4. The Walkway of Lights is open from 6-10 p.m.

"We have over 300 sculptures and this year we are charging two dollars per person. That is to make the event even better and greater for our community," said Birdsong.

More lights are illuminating the sky for the Christmas holiday in the Hill Country.

The 35th season of lights spectacular displays close to 2 million Christmas lights in the historic square of Main Street, Memorial Park, and PEC headquarters in Johnson City. It is open from 5:45 p.m. until midnight through January 5th.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, there will be a 30th annual tree lighting, sing-along and stroll at the capitol in Austin from 3-8 p.m.