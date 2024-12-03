Yappy Y'allidays dog costume contest: How to enter your pup

article

The Brief First ever Puppy Costume Contest will happen at the Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll The event is Saturday, Dec. 7 starting at 3 p.m. The contest is free, but donations to the Luv-A-Bull charity are encouraged.



If you believe your pup can strut its stuff, dress them up in their best holiday attire and enter them into the first ever Puppy Costume Contest at the Holiday Sing-Along & Stroll on Dec. 7 in Downtown Austin.

You can fill out the entry form here, or visit the Luv-A-Bull booth next to the stage on Congress and 11th Street before the contest begins.

Entry is free, but donations to Luv-A-Bull charity are encouraged.

There will be three costume categories: Dog Costume, Dog/Parent Duo Costume, and Funniest Costume! Medals will be awarded to 1st-3rd place in each category.

All participating dogs will walk away with a bag of treats!

The costume contest is just one of the events scheduled that day in Downtown Austin.

The Holiday Sing-Along and Stroll is from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. The event is on Congress Ave. between 8th and 11th streets.

There will be food trucks, photos with Santa and more.

Main Stage Events

3 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Yappy Holidays – Dog Holiday Costume Contest

4 p.m. – 5 p.m.: Kwanzaa tribute presented by Elizabeth Kahura/African Safari Program

5 p.m. – 6 p.m.: The Tiarras

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.: KUT and KUTX Sing-Along

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.: The Tiarras

7 p.m.: Countdown to the Holiday Tree Lighting

Shopping

There will be more than 40 vendors in the holiday shopping village.

Food

There will be food vendors on Congress Ave. between 10th and 11th streets. The vendors will be there for the entire event.

Parking

There is street parking located around Congress Ave. or free parking at the following garages located just a few short blocks from the event:

Capitol Visitors Parking Garage | 1201 San Jacinto Blvd.

Garage F | 1311 San Jacinto Blvd.

Streets will be closed in that area starting at 9 a.m. The roads will be reopened at midnight.