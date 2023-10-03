Over $6.4M in grants awarded to 24 Central Texas veteran service organizations

24 organizations in Central Texas will be receiving over $6.4 million in grants as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's Big Check Tour.

The funding will help provide services to more than 5,300 area veterans and their families across 30 counties in the Fund for Veterans' Assistance Central Texas region.

The FVA grants awarded Tuesday include:

Austin Bar Foundation: $130,000 grant for pro bono legal services

Austin Habitat for Humanity: $115,000 grant for home modification

Austin Travis County Integral Care: $260,000 grant for homeless veteran support

Bring Everyone In The Zone, Inc.: $150,000 grant for financial assistance

Burnet County: $75,000 for transportation programs and services

Caritas of Austin: $75,000 grant for financial assistance

Caritas of Waco: $200,000 for financial assistance

Catholic Charities of Central Texas: $300,000 for financial assistance

Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas, Inc.: $300,000 for supportive services

Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation: $500,000 for financial assistance

Easterseals Serving Central Texas: $500,000 grant for home modification

Families In Crisis, Inc.: $300,000 for homeless veterans support

Goodwill Central Texas: $150,000 grant for employment support

Hays County: $100,000 grant for financial assistance; $300,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

Honor Veterans Now: $500,000 for supportive services

Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network: $215,000 grant for clinical counseling

McLennan County: $100,000 for Veterans Treatment Court

Meals on Wheels Central Texas: $500,000 grant for home modification

Rebuilding Together Austin: $205,000 grant for home modification

Samaritan Center: $500,000 grant for clinical counseling

Texas National Guard Family Support Foundation: $300,000 grant for financial assistance

The Salvation Army of Waco/McLennan County: $200,000 grant for homeless veterans support

Travis County: $50,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Williamson County: $210,000 grant for financial assistance; $210,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support, says Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

Other sources of funding come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them here.