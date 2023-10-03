Over $6.4M in grants awarded to 24 Central Texas veteran service organizations
AUSTIN, Texas - 24 organizations in Central Texas will be receiving over $6.4 million in grants as part of the Texas Veterans Commission's Big Check Tour.
The funding will help provide services to more than 5,300 area veterans and their families across 30 counties in the Fund for Veterans' Assistance Central Texas region.
The FVA grants awarded Tuesday include:
- Austin Bar Foundation: $130,000 grant for pro bono legal services
- Austin Habitat for Humanity: $115,000 grant for home modification
- Austin Travis County Integral Care: $260,000 grant for homeless veteran support
- Bring Everyone In The Zone, Inc.: $150,000 grant for financial assistance
- Burnet County: $75,000 for transportation programs and services
- Caritas of Austin: $75,000 grant for financial assistance
- Caritas of Waco: $200,000 for financial assistance
- Catholic Charities of Central Texas: $300,000 for financial assistance
- Communities In Schools of Greater Central Texas, Inc.: $300,000 for supportive services
- Texas Veterans of Foreign Wars Foundation: $500,000 for financial assistance
- Easterseals Serving Central Texas: $500,000 grant for home modification
- Families In Crisis, Inc.: $300,000 for homeless veterans support
- Goodwill Central Texas: $150,000 grant for employment support
- Hays County: $100,000 grant for financial assistance; $300,000 for Veterans Treatment Court
- Honor Veterans Now: $500,000 for supportive services
- Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network: $215,000 grant for clinical counseling
- McLennan County: $100,000 for Veterans Treatment Court
- Meals on Wheels Central Texas: $500,000 grant for home modification
- Rebuilding Together Austin: $205,000 grant for home modification
- Samaritan Center: $500,000 grant for clinical counseling
- Texas National Guard Family Support Foundation: $300,000 grant for financial assistance
- The Salvation Army of Waco/McLennan County: $200,000 grant for homeless veterans support
- Travis County: $50,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court
- Williamson County: $210,000 grant for financial assistance; $210,000 grant for Veterans Treatment Court
Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support, says Gov. Greg Abbott's office.
Other sources of funding come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.
Veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them here.