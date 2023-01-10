The weather is changing again. It was absolutely gorgeous yesterday but now we are starting the day with clouds and patchy fog.

The winds will increase from the southwest drying out the air, clearing the skies and warming up the area.

Highs will soar to the low to mid 80s and just shy of record territory.

More clouds are possible late tonight with patchy fog east of Austin and then back in the sunny and warm zone tomorrow afternoon.

Not only will the temps climb but also the cedar levels. Keep cedar meds handy the next few days.

We are tracking a front for later this week. We will discuss how it will impact our weather coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you until 10 a.m.

