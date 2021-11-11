Ceremony at Austin Veterans Park and Plaza to celebrate veterans

After nearly a decade of work, a ribbon-cutting is being held at Austin's new Veterans Park and Plaza. It's located near Deep Eddy Pool and American Legion Post 76.

Three different memorials were relocated to the park to commemorate the Vietnam War, Korean War, and hostile action in Beirut. The monuments were moved from Waterloo Park in 2011 ahead of redevelopment.

Officials say there is also space in the two-acre park for future monuments. The park was made possible as part of a 2012 bond initiative.

The ceremony and ribbon-cutting will kick off at 9:30 a.m. It will be streamed on fox7austin.com, FOX 7 Austin's YouTube channel, and on the FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

The event is the only one that the Austin Veterans Parade Foundation says it is participating in this year after a mixup with pandemic restrictions left them unable to host a parade. Governor Greg Abbott extended an invitation to the organization to host a rally at the Texas State Capitol but the organization declined.

FOX is also supporting veterans and U.S. VETS

U.S.VETS launched its campaign called "Make Camo Your Cause" to establish the camouflage print as the official symbol to honor its veterans.

"Camo was designed to conceal and protect our soldiers in combat. Today, in America we wear camouflage to stand out from the crowd and to demonstrate our patriotism and pride," the organization wrote. "With your support, #HONORUSVETS will give camo a new meaning, showing the community you believe our veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence."

The organization encourages employees and customers to wear camo clothing and share their message on Veterans Day.

How to get involved

FOX Corporation and its employees are working with U.S.VETS to support their "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign by spreading awareness to the campaign and wearing camo to support the cause on Veterans Day.

In order to bring visibility and awareness to the campaign, FOX is asking businesses to purchase apparel from U.S.VETS online shop and wear camo with U.S.VETS this Veterans Day and post on social media using #HONORUSVETS. U.S.VETS is also looking for volunteers in the fight against veteran homelessness.

"If you are compassionate, hardworking, or just looking for a way to give back to the community, volunteering at a U.S.VETS location would be a rewarding experience for you," U.S.VETS wrote.

The national nonprofit relies on corporate and community support to help reach its goal through partnerships including direct financial contributions, employee giving and matching gifts, campaigns, grants and employee volunteer engagement.

In addition, employers can "hire a vet" through the U.S.VETS Career Network, which connects professional and student veterans with lasting careers they love.

Donations to the organization can also be made on its website.

U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Its comprehensive approach provides housing, counseling, career and supportive services to help U.S. veterans rebuild and thrive.

The organization has 32 sites across 11 regional locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington D.C. and offers temporary and permanent housing solutions and comprehensive services to veterans and their families nationwide.

This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.

