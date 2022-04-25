Derek Chauvin appeal: Attorney argues for new trial in filing

article

In an appeal brief filed on Monday, an attorney for Derek Chauvin laid out their arguments for why he deserves a new trial in the murder of George Floyd.

Among the list of arguments, that were included in the 82-page brief, Chauvin's attorney argues that, in the climate that followed Floyd's killing, it was impossible for him to get a fair trial in Minneapolis.

Chauvin's attorney argues several points for why he thinks the jury was unable to come to a fair decision.

First, the attorney argues that the jurors felt the pressure of what would happen if they acquitted Chauvin -- with concerns over further rioting after the trial and pointing out concerns some jurors had over safety. On top of that, attorneys point to the fact that jurors were not sequestered as rioting followed the death of Daunte Wright in April 2021, as the trial was wrapping up.

As argued by Chauvin's previous legal team, the brief argues the case should have been moved out of Hennepin County.

Chauvin was convicted of murder in George Floyd's death last April. In June, he was sentenced to 22.5 years in prison for the case. Since then, he's also pleaded guilty to federal charges for depriving Floyd of his civil rights.