Chick-fil-A to open in Fredericksburg this week

Fredericksburg's first Chick-fil-A will open this week. The store on Friendship Lane will begin serving customers on Thursday. The store is expected to employ 100 full- and part-time people.



Fredericksburg is getting its first Chick-fil-A this week.

The new restaurant will open on Thursday, April 3.

Fredericksburg Chick-fil-A location

What we know:

Fredericksburg's first Chick-fil-A will be located on Friendship Lane.

The store will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

It will feature a playground to serve guests with children.

The store is expected to employ 100 full- and part-time people.

Fredericksburg native Janell Edwards will be the owner-operator of the store.

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A donated $25,000 to Feeding America as a way to support efforts of the Central Texas Food Bank.

What they're saying:

"I’m excited to rekindle old friendships and build new ones within these four walls," said Edwards. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve my hometown with great food and heartfelt hospitality."