Chick-fil-A to open in Fredericksburg this week

Published  March 31, 2025 2:01pm CDT
Fredericksburg
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - Fredericksburg is getting its first Chick-fil-A this week.

The new restaurant will open on Thursday, April 3.

Fredericksburg Chick-fil-A location

What we know:

Fredericksburg's first Chick-fil-A will be located on Friendship Lane.

The store will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.

It will feature a playground to serve guests with children.

The store is expected to employ 100 full- and part-time people.

Fredericksburg native Janell Edwards will be the owner-operator of the store. 

To celebrate the opening, Chick-fil-A donated $25,000 to Feeding America as a way to support efforts of the Central Texas Food Bank.

What they're saying:

"I’m excited to rekindle old friendships and build new ones within these four walls," said Edwards. "I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve my hometown with great food and heartfelt hospitality."

The Source: Information in this article comes from Chick-fil-A.

