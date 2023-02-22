Child airlifted to hospital with serious injuries following 2-vehicle crash in Del Valle

A child was seriously injured following a two-car crash in Del Valle Wednesday night.

Austin-Travis County EMS said two cars were involved in a crash near COTA at 15800 FM 812 Rd.

ATCEMS said one of the cars was pushed through a fence in front of a home.

Two adults and one child were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, and CPR was performed on another child who was later airlifted to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released.