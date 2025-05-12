Child critically injured in auto-ped crash in Bee Cave: ATCEMS

The Brief Child critically injured in auto-ped crash Crash happened at Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave Child airlifted to Dell Children's Medical Center



A child has been critically injured in an auto-pedestrian crash in Bee Cave, says ATCEMS.

What we know:

ATCEMS reported the crash at 10:30 a.m. on May 12.

The crash, which was between a vehicle and a pedestrian, happened in the 12800 block of Hill Country Boulevard at the Hill Country Galleria, between Bee Cave Parkway and SH 71.

ATCEMS responded to the scene with Lake Travis fire and STAR Flight crews.

STAR Flight airlifted the child to Dell Children's, says ATCEMS.