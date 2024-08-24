Child drowns in pool at Pflugerville apartment complex
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A child drowned in a pool at a Pflugerville apartment complex early Saturday morning, according to police.
The Pflugerville Police Department responded to the complex at 1010 S Heatherwilde Boulevard just before 8:30 a.m. August 24.
When officers arrived, they found a bystander performing life-saving measures on the child, which were then supplemented by officers until fire and EMS crews arrived.
The child was taken to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead.