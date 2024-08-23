'Concerning' Instagram statements against Austin ISD elementary school get teen charged

article

A teen is facing a felony charge after she allegedly made some ‘concerning’ statements online about an Austin ISD elementary school.

17-year-old Giana Castillo has been charged with third-degree felony terroristic threat and was taken into custody. Bond was set at $100,000.

The Austin Police Department says that on August 20, they were made aware of a credible threat against Graham Elementary School in Northeast Austin. The FBI also received a tip about an Instagram user making ‘concerning’ statements online.

APD then investigated, alongside the FBI, Austin ISD police and the Travis County District Attorney's Office, which led to the Instagram user being identified as Castillo, according to a joint statement from APD, the FBI and Austin ISD.

Castillo's parents are cooperating with law enforcement and additional patrols have been assigned to Graham Elementary.

According to court records, Castillo is set to have a hearing on Sept. 11.

APD and its partners say they are encouraging anyone that sees or hears something suspicious or out of the ordinary to report it immediately by calling 911.

The investigation is ongoing.