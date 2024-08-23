Child struck, injured in South Austin crash; APD looking for driver who did not stop to help her

The Austin Police Department is looking for a suspect who hit a child on her bike with her car, then drove off earlier this year in South Austin.

APD says that on March 20, just after 6:30 p.m., a seven-year-old girl was riding her bicycle near the intersection of W. Slaughter Lane and Riddle Road, near Idyllwild Park, when a Jeep crashed into her.

The child was injured, and the driver did not stop to help her or call 911 and left the scene immediately, says APD.

APD is looking for a Black woman in her mid 40s with short hair. She was driving a black 2019 Jeep Compass Latitude 4X2.

Anyone with any information on this crash can submit anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.