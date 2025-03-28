Child finds mother stabbed to death in WilCo murder-suicide: WCSO

The Brief WCSO has identified the victim killed in a murder-suicide on Bucine Cove, just outside Round Rock The victim's child found her stabbed to death in their home This is an ongoing investigation



The victim killed in a murder-suicide just outside Round Rock has been identified.

Officials said the victim's child found their mother dead inside their home.

The backstory:

Deputies are investigating a murder-suicide on Bucine Cove, which is between County Road 110 and University Boulevard, just outside of Round Rock city limits.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on March 27, around 8:30 a.m., a child called 911 reporting that their mother's boyfriend, who was living with them, stabbed their mother before taking his own life inside the home.

The boyfriend was identified as 37-year-old Amirhossein Jafari and the victim was identified as 33-year-old Maryam Jesmani.

Both were found with stab wounds inside the home.

The child is safe with family members.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What they're saying:

"This tragedy serves as a reminder that there are resources available for individuals in abusive relationships. If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, please contact 1-800-460-7233," said Commander John Foster of the Criminal Investigations Division.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this homicide is urged to contact the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations tip line at 512-943-1311 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-253-7867