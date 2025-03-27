Deputies investigating suspected murder-suicide just outside of Round Rock: WCSO

article

The Brief The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspected murder-suicide The incident happened on Bucine Cove, just outside Round Rock on March 27 This is the third murder investigation in one month in Williamson County



Two people are dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Round Rock, the Williamson County Sheriff's Office said.

What we know:

WCSO said, on March 27, deputies are investigating a suspected murder-suicide on Bucine Cove, which is between County Road 110 and University Boulevard, just outside of Round Rock city limits.

Investigators are looking for clues to help them understand what happened and who the two dead are.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the two people involved in the murder-suicide knew each other, but they believe there is no ongoing threat to the public.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Local perspective:

Red and blue police lights flashed across yet another Williamson County neighborhood on Thursday morning.

Residents say they were surprised when they woke up.

"It was so scary because there were a lot of police vehicles, a lot of activity happening," said Sunil, who lives across the street. "We saw some investigation vehicles here, and it was a very quiet neighborhood, so seeing this for the first time was a little bit shock."

Nearby resident Keegan Ammon is home for spring break and was the first to notice the heavy police presence in his neighborhood.

"I just woke up at like 8:45 a.m., and I heard a bunch of sirens, so I looked out the window and there were obviously a bunch of cops, so I was like dang what happened," said Ammon.

"It's a really sad situation, and it's devastating to see and hear about it, and I pray for the family," said Ammon.

"A little bit worried because we don't know the exact details if someone entered into their home or like it happened between the family, but having it very near was a little bit scary," said Sunil.

WilCo's third murder investigation in one month

Dig deeper:

It's the third murder investigation in one month in Williamson County.

Right outside of Georgetown city limits, the sheriff's office arrested a man after a 911 caller reported their roommate had been killed at home.

In Hutto, three people died in a double murder-suicide.

Police had to call in backup from the fire department when they found a vehicle full of smoke and accelerants.

"Incidents like this are extremely rare for Hutto, but when they do happen, we come together to support one another," said Jeffrey Yarbrough, the Hutto police chief.

Overall, violent crimes like murder are not common in Williamson County.

According to Round Rock police, the city averages 0-1 homicides a year. 2024 was the exception with three, which included deaths during the Round Rock Juneteenth mass shooting and a fentanyl poisoning.

Georgetown police said their last recorded homicide was in 2022.