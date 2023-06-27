Child hospitalized after shooting in South Austin apartment complex

A young child is in the hospital Tuesday morning after being shot in an apartment complex in South Austin.

Police say it happened Monday around 10:20 p.m. at the Bridge at Asher Apartments in the 10500 block of IH-35 frontage road south.

The child who was shot was taken to Dell Children's Medical Center.

The child's condition is unknown.

Police wouldn't confirm any information about the suspected shooter, only that they have not arrested anyone in connection with this shooting.