Child's body found in Brays Bayou, police say 'high probability' it's missing 2-year-old

article

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a child's body was found in Brays Bayou in SW Houston.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said a female jogger found a body floating in the bayou around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

By 11:15 a.m., Acevedo said HFD water rescue arrived and pulled the body as it was still floating in the bayou.

However, the child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Acevedo couldn't confirm the body found was that of 2-year-old Maliyah 'Tootie' Bass, who was reported missing on Saturday, but did say there is a 'high probability' it is her.

Advertisement

An AMBER Alert was issued for Bass during the overnight.

RELATED: Regional AMBER Alert issued for missing 2-year-old girl

Maliyah 'Tootie' Bass

Acevedo stated he is 'highly confident' that foul play is involved and the case is being investigated as murder.

Acevedo is asking any businesses or homes in the area of the Bayou to go back 24 to 36 hours on their home surveillance systems and check if there is anything suspicious.

Police are asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious to contact Houston Homicide or Houston Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

Texas Equusearch is also assisting the Houston Police Department and is searching for any additional evidence connected to the case.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS

Emotional support counselors have been called in to help the family of the child found in the Bayou.

The investigation is ongoing.